To the West Virginia Division of Culture and History’s announcement of the 2021 West Virginia History Heroes. The award gives statewide recognition to individuals for their service to an organization’s program or for a contribution to state and local history. Chosen were:
● William ‘Skip’ Deegans has spent countless hours in the Old Stone Cemetery cleaning stones as well as helping host cemetery preservation workshops, raising money for improvements and guarding the cemetery at Halloween to prevent damage.
● Phillip A. Hayes prepared a detailed and insightful analysis of the Big Beaver Creek Ancient Fortification Site, purportedly Raleigh County’s oldest manmade structure. Using engineering techniques and contemporary reports to analyze earlier data and the supposed physical site, Hayes has suggested that the case for an “ancient Indian fortification” has not been made.
● Ron Kirk has been vice president of the Greenbrier Historical Society for 10 years and has been involved in a variety of activities. For several years, he served on the personnel committee and was especially useful for interviews and checking references.
● Kevin Andrew Pruitt represented the Gen. Hugh Mercer Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, at the dedication of the Gold Star Families Monument in Princeton in the fall of 2020.
To an initiative, fueled by a $25 million gift from Intuit executive and Kenova native Brad Smith and his wife, Alys, and supported by the state and West Virginia University that will take a page from the tourism marketing handbook to attract new remote workers to the Mountain State. According to organizers, the program is probably a year away from beginning to bring fully-employed people from outside the state who will be able to continue their work while living away from big-city stresses. Three host communities – Lewisburg, Morgantown and Shepherdstown – will get the ball rolling. They were selected by a team composed of representatives from WVU and the West Virginia Department of Tourism who created a framework to serve as a guide for understanding a community’s current readiness to start a remote worker program.
To Anna Marie Clemens Huddleston, who celebrated her 105th birthday March 14. Marie was born in Bolt and lived her life in Boomer and Beckley and currently resides at the Raleigh Center in Daniels. Marie has been a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. She was active in the community and her church, St. Mary’s United Methodist. A few years ago, when asked what was the most important invention in her lifetime, she replied, “The telephone, without a doubt. It lets us reach out to others with important news and friendship.”
To Micah Davis, director of golf at Beckley’s Historic Black Knight Municipal Park, for having achieved Class A membership status by meeting the standards established by the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA). He has also been selected as a GSSAA graduates ambassador. He will advocate on behalf of the golf industry. GCSAA Class A membership is awarded to members who are currently employed as a golf course superintendent and have met specific requirements.