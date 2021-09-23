To three West Virginia elementary schools that received national recognition for academic excellence. Raleigh County’s Crescent Elementary, Putnam County’s Rock Branch Elementary and Wood County’s Criss Elementary were named as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools. They were among 325 schools across the nation to be recognized. “It is an understatement to say these schools have gone above and beyond to earn the National Blue Ribbon award,” West Virginia Board of Education President Miller Hall said in a statement. “The fact they were able to participate in this competitive process during this time while still caring for their children is impressive.”
To recent winners in the Do it for Babydog Vaccination Sweepstakes. Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog surprised Aron Sattler of Mount Nebo with a new 2021 Roush Stage 3 Mustang, while Waylon Gilkeson of Rupert won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, including room and board, tuition, and books – a prize valued at over $100,000. Lewis Wood of Hico won free gas for 10 years. Wood urged all West Virginians to get vaccinated. He told Justice that he survived a severe case of Covid-19, spending 18 days in the hospital, including seven days on a ventilator.
To $5.8 million from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, allocated through HRSA’s Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) Program, which aims to support expecting mothers and families with young children who live in communities that face greater risks.
To West Virginia’s Emergency Management Division for a new software system to help manage federal disaster grants. The software will help manage projects, request and track reimbursements, and submit necessary paperwork, the agency said in a news release. The Hazard Mitigation Grants Program and Public Assistance grants sections are implementing the new manager. “The system makes the management process easier throughout the life of the grant, making projects more successful,” EMD Director GE McCabe said.