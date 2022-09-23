The personal reward of voting is exercising the most fundamental right provided by democracy – the freedom to step into a voting booth and cast a ballot in support of people you want running the government.
It could not be more important in these days when would-be autocrats and tyrants around the world as well as here in our very own country are planning democracy’s demise so that they may grab and never let go the reins of power. They have little patience for the rule of law and for a government of the people, by the people and for the people.
Howard Biggers, 82, of Raleigh County can speak to that, having never missed voting in a single election since he was eligible to do so. Even while serving overseas in France for 26 months for the U.S. Air Force, Biggers said he still made sure to cast a ballot. “I never missed,” he said. “Still haven’t missed. Even though I may not get what I want, I got the privilege of doing it.”
For Biggers’ remarkable and dedicated voting record, he and 40 other Raleigh County residents were inducted into the West Virginia Voter Hall of Fame during a ceremony Wednesday at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging. The recognition is given to voters who have cast a ballot in an election for a period of 50 or more consecutive years.
Biggers was joined by Bill Wooton, a state Supreme Court of Appeals justice who, along with his wife Shir, were among the longtime voters recognized. The others? Mildred Allison, Phyllis Bawgus, Franklin Bevins, Jack Bowden Jr., Richard Bradford, Lonnie Burnside, James Calvert, William W Clarke, John R Ellison, Sara Ellison, Bobbie Galyean, Darrell Garcia, Catherine Griffith, Barbara Gwinn, Eugene K Harvey, Anna M Jarrell, David Johnson, Betty Kale, Lucille Lambert, William R Lilly, James L Long, James Maynor, Burlis Meadows, Paul Mills, Albert Minter Jr., Alice J Morris, Earl W Murphy, Richard E Pate, Tommy Payne, Mary Pedro, Philip C Pettry, Cristiene Rakes, Carl Reed, Larry Snuffer, Jerry Todd, Judy Toney, Eldridge Ward and Armita Whetsel.
Congratulations – and thank you – to one and all.
