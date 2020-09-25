THUMBS UP to an announcement by Gov. Jim Justice that he has committed $6 million of CARES Act funding to ensure the continued support of child care providers and families through the end of the year. Federal funding for it was set to run out at the end of the month. The state’s investments will keep the program running until the end of the year. Justice said it serves 3,400 families each month. He said he still hoped the federal government will back fill the state’s expenses.
THUMBS UP to a beloved and respected nursing colleague recently being honored at the Beckley VA Medical Center (VAMC) when the new employee fitness center was dedicated in her memory. Sherry Richardson’s name is on a plaque in the newly renovated employee fitness center at the Beckley VAMC. Richardson, who passed away in 2016, was the former coordinator of the Employee Wellness Program. An RN, she worked in various departments of the Beckley VAMC, including primary care and the call center.
THUMBS UP to a series of Rhododendron Awards presented by first lady Cathy Justice to three site coordinators for the Communities In Schools program across West Virginia, including Kathy Brunty of Westside High School in Wyoming County. The first lady’s Rhododendron Award recognizes individuals in West Virginia who have demonstrated goodness and worked for the betterment of their communities. In particular, the award seeks to recognize the “unsung heroes” throughout West Virginia, whose work has made a significant difference in the lives of others. Communities In Schools aims to forge community partnerships and bring resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
THUMBS UP to the Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships, which includes L&S Toyota of Beckley, Ball Toyota Charleston at Patrick Street Plaza on Charleston’s West Side and Advantage Toyota of Barboursville, for announcing a partnership with Handle With Care and United Ways of West Virginia. The Toyota dealership formally announced its donation of more than $200,000 to establish Handle With Care pantries in United Way offices to provide food, clothing, and toiletries for children and young adults in all 55 counties.