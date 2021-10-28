To “Good Morning America” for paying the Mountain State a recent visit to film segments at various West Virginia locales for its “Rise and Shine” series. The GMA crew experienced stuff all around the state – outdoor recreation, food and culture, including time on the catwalk on the underbelly of the New River Gorge Bridge. ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos commented, “This is my first time here to West Virginia. We got a chance to talk to so many amazing people, folks that are from West Virginia, folks that just moved here a few weeks ago, and just seeing the landscape and just how beautiful the outdoors here really is.”
To the U.S. Justice Department for awarding more than $7.5 million for anticrime programs in West Virginia. The funding will support programs to update criminal record searches, prevent sexual assault and domestic violence, increase victims services in the court system, support children and families after reported child abuse, prevent and control crime and other programs.
To the City of Beckley, Raleigh County Historical Society, C&O Historical Society, WV Regional History Center and others, including designer John Sellards, for the seven interpretive signs placed along the McManus Trail to promote coal heritage including coal camps and towns, coal tipples, a former railroad station, railroad markers and businesses that the railroad serviced. The project is receiving a matching grant from the National Coal Heritage Area Authority.
To a West Virginian filling another role on the national level. Doug Parker of Bluefield has been confirmed by the US. Senate to lead the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Parker previously served in the Obama administration in the Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration.
To the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services award of more than $1 million to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources for maternal and child health services in the state. West Virginia’s U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, announced the award recently.