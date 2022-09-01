To the City of Lewisburg and Greenbrier County for keeping the faith and pressing forward to receive long-awaited federal assistance – in this case, to the tune of $75 million for drinking water and wastewater projects from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Lewisburg received $52.7 million in USDA loans and grants to upgrade its water treatment facility. The city will construct a new raw water intake structure and two new water storage tanks, as well as replace roughly six miles of water distribution lines. The Greenbrier County Public Service District No. 2 will use just over $22 million in USDA loans and grants to replace aging infrastructure and equipment for its wastewater collection and treatment system. “I think today was just tremendous,” Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White told The Register- Herald after a press conference on Wednesday. Indeed, it was.
To Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam singles tennis champion, for showing us the mettle of a supreme competitor through the first two rounds of the U.S. Open. While fans and colleagues came to be part of a going-away party – Williams has hinted that she will be retiring from the game – Williams has come to center court to play and to compete, and few have done it better or as long, in any sport. So, yes, we are cheering, too, as Williams has advanced through two rounds of the Open, including Wednesday night when she upset the No. 2 ranked player. It gives us time, too, to cheer her legacy of having broken down barriers and paved the way for the next generation of Black tennis stars and female athletes.
To the giving of $225,000 in state grants to each of three regional businesses so that they can help individuals in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD). Fruits of Labor, which has opened a cafe and bakery in downtown Beckley with an assist from the city, has proven itself to be at the forefront in the state of creating new jobs for individuals in recovery, increasing job development prospects through apprenticeship programs and skill advancement, and fostering a recovery-friendly workplace where individuals with SUD can thrive. Seed Sower in Meadow Bridge, too, has a solid and respected record of providing supervised housing, transportation and support services to women recovering from SUD. The third business to get valuable assistance in its effort to reach and help those in need is the Greenbrier Dairy of Rainelle. At a time when drug abuse remains high while the state’s workforce participation rate is the lowest in the country, West Virginia is stepping up, as it should, to support businesses that have proven effective in helping people become contributing members of society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.