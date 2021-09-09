To the Wyoming County Commission being awarded a $1.5 million Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant to upgrade the Eastern Wyoming Public Service District water treatment plant. The project will significantly upgrade the current water treatment plant and add a surface water source for the current system. The source at this point is an abandoned mine in the area which can be unreliable. The ARC project was one of 10 statewide announced recently. The projects totaled more than $8 million.
To an announcement by Gov. Jim Justice that he has awarded just over $1 million in STOP Violence Against Women grant program funds to 26 projects across West Virginia, five of them in the region. The purpose of these funds is to establish or enhance teams whose core members include victim service providers, law enforcement, and prosecution to improve the criminal justice system’s response to violence against women. The grants provide personnel, equipment, training, technical assistance, and information systems for the establishment or enhancement of these teams.
To the West Virginia Humanities Council, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, for awarding over $550,000 in American Rescue Plan Act Emergency Relief Grants to West Virginia cultural institutions to help ensure staff retention and program delivery during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Council’s ARP Act Emergency Relief Grants will help pay operational and programming costs for West Virginia cultural institutions that have been economically impacted by Covid. Two of the 34 awards went to the Greenbrier Historical Society, and Jack Caffrey Arts & Cultural Center in McDowell County.
To Jeremiah Harding, a seventh-grader at Princeton Middle School, who was surprised by Gov. Jim Justice at the school recently with a four-year, full-ride scholarship to a state college or university of his choice. At 12 years old, Harding is the youngest winner and entered the “Do It For Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes after being vaccinated for Covid. The full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state includes room and board, tuition, and books. The prize is valued at over $100,000.