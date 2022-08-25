To Eldridge “Cecil” Ward, who recently celebrated his 102nd birthday surrounded by family and friends at the Stoco Community Center in Coal City. According to family, he’s still out four-wheeling on a side-by-side and enjoying one of his favorite summer activities – being on the boat at Stephens Lake where he still swims, Ward’s family said. Kimberly Blackburn described her grandfather as “kind and compassionate,” who values his family above all.
To the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation for its $3,000 contribution to Food for Body & Soul Food Pantry that helps feed people in their time of need. The gift will provide food bags to feed the hungry in the community and surrounding areas of Raleigh County. The food pantry serves over 130 individuals and families monthly, which includes approximately 50 to 55 monthly food bags delivered to a residential apartment building that houses senior citizens and disabled individuals in need of assistance.
To the Oak Hill Sanitary Board, which won the 2022 Wastewater System of the Year award at the recent Water on the Mountain conference hosted by the West Virginia Rural Water Association. Oak Hill earned the award for their response in rescuing the failing Arbuckle Public Service District wastewater collection and treatment system. Additionally, the board made significant repairs and replacements.
To a high school which closed in 2008 being on its way to finding new life as a place serving the area’s growing ATV tourism industry. The former Pocahontas High School in Pocahontas was purchased by Buffalo Trail Resort in Mercer County. Parts of the school’s property could become locations for campers and RVs, Lusk said. The company also plans to look at the school building itself and the possibilities it offers.
To three higher education institutions in West Virginia receiving more than $650,000 from federal funds to respond to and recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. The money goes to the New River Community and Technical College, Alderson Broaddus University and Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
