To a McDowell County man who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country 72 years ago and is no longer a number. He is now a name. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that Army Cpl. Paul Mitchem, 20, of Avondale, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for Feb. 11, 2021, in part due to advances in science. Mitchem will be buried at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.
To the United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, Inc., which awarded nine grants in April totaling $84,600 throughout the state, including an award to the United Methodist Temple in Beckley. The local grant will help fund a Service And Witness project to purchase supplies for their accessibility projects for members of the community. The United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, Inc., established in 1974, manages over $137 million for ministries in West Virginia and Garrett County, Maryland.
To Beckley Area Foundation board member Ray Morton, who recently made a distribution of $17,606 to the YMCA of Southern West Virginia. The donation was made possible by the Tomlinson Endowment Fund, which has distributed $239,024.96, the Ophia A. Davis & Elmer L. Davis Memorial Fund, which has distributed $58,816.36, and the YMCA Youth Fund Honoring Douglas & Iris Lusk, which has distributed $14,804.61.
To Woodrow Wilson High School alumni who played under Coach Joel Hicks from 1969 to 1976 and have established the Coach Joel Hicks Scholarship Fund to provide scholarships for Woodrow Wilson High School matriculating seniors who played football. If the preference for football is not met, other sports are also included for scholarship eligibility. Anyone interested in donating to this fund — or starting a scholarship fund or legacy gift — can call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.
To the area seeing a year of recovery in the field of tourism in 2021 as people hit the road after the pandemic eased. The Mercer County area saw a significant uptick in visitations to state parks and especially to the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail System, which sold a record number of permits. Hotel occupancy rates also rebounded, which resulted in $520,000 for the county’s Convention and Visitors Bureau to continue marketing the area.
To a motorcycle club in Fayette County that recently raised thousands of dollars for a community Easter egg hunt, which they say had one purpose — putting a smile on the face of every child who attended. Members of the Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club’s East Plateau Chapter spent a Saturday filling more than 3,000 brightly colored plastic eggs with an assortment of candy. The club also has a history of raising funds for Fayette County Special Olympics. Speedworkz, Mountain State Home Health Care Inc., The County Shop, Dub-V-Cutz, Mountain Memories and Walmart also helped make the event possible.