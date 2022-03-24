To New River Community and Technical College for being awarded over $420,000 through Gov. Jim Justice’s Nursing Workforce Expansion Program. The program is designed to address the state’s nursing shortage through a multifaceted approach to attract, train and retain nurses in the Mountain State. The college will be able to equip additional classroom and learning space for the expansion of the practical nursing program and develop a paramedic to registered nurse pathway. Funds from the program will allow New River CTC to host a national expert on concept-based curriculum design, to purchase multiple manikins and two virtual dissection tables along with other equipment and supplies.
To New River Community and Technical College for being awarded $300,000 in federal funds to support the development of a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certified Aircraft Maintenance Technician School (AMTS) with an Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) rating. The funds will be applied toward building a facility at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport. Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) mechanics are certified general mechanics who can independently perform many maintenance tasks on planes. They repair and maintain most parts of an aircraft, including the engines, landing gear, brakes, and air-conditioning system. The college plans to start accepting students as early as January 2023.
To the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Mini-Med School in which medical students introduced members of the public to selected health issues. Topics ranged from diabetes, hypertension and stroke, women’s preventive health, mental health to addiction. The 2022 event was the first in two years, with last year’s Mini-Med School canceled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. This year’s event focused on five themed “stations” that community members could rotate through. Mini-Med School is one of several WVSOM events in which local residents and medical students have the opportunity to get to know one another.
To the West Virginia Gold Star Mothers that have been awarded a grant to plant legacy orchards as a living memorial project. The West Virginia Department of Agriculture announced the $24,000 grant under the agency’s Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture Program. Living memorials are areas where Gold Star Families can gather and remember loved ones lost in the service, the Agriculture Department said in a news release. The Gold Star Mothers will plant the orchards to be harvested for local community members. The Agriculture Department will offer pruning and grafting workshops and orchard management training in collaboration with the Gold Star Mothers, the agency said.