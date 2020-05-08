THUMBS UP to Mark Holcomb, director of communications at the Brooklyn, N.Y. shoe company GREATS, for gifting the United Way of Southern West Virginia with a semi-truck full of shoes. The shoe donation, which totaled 4,000 pairs and filled nearly 30 pallets, will support the United Way’s Equal Footing Shoe Fund Program, which provides new, athletic style footwear to children ages 1 to 18 who live in Fayette, Raleigh, Nicholas, Wyoming, McDowell, Mercer and Summers counties and the town of Bluefield, Va. Holcomb is a Beckley native and Woodrow Wilson High School graduate.
THUMBS UP to many West Virginia families being able to receive federal funding for child nutrition needs during the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the state’s application for an estimated $72 million for use by families in grocery stores. The benefits are for more than 231,000 West Virginia children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals. The state will distribute electronic benefits cards that hold the value of the free school breakfast and lunch reimbursement rates for the days that schools are closed.
THUMBS UP to Rich Stevens being selected the winner of the 2020 Morehouse Award by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. The award is given for contributions to journalism and named for the late Marshall University sports information director and broadcaster Gene Morehouse, who was killed in the 1970 airplane crash that claimed the lives of 75 Marshall football players, coaches, staff and fans. The award has been given since 1971. Stevens has also served as an English language arts/special education teacher and a coach at Valley High School in Fayette County.
THUMBS UP to Jennifer E. Lilly of Beckley, who is a national board certified school nurse in Mercer County, for being named one of five winners of Highmark Foundation’s Advancing Excellence in School Nursing Awards. Lilly will receive $1,500 to use for professional development or health-related programs at her school. The award was announced to coincide with the recent National School Nurse Day.
THUMBS UP to $3 million being directed to local housing authorities across West Virginia in response to the COVID-19 outbreak from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Public Housing Operation Fund. Awards included: Beckley – $117,633; Bluefield – $103,825; Mount Hope – $78,497; and Raleigh County – $56,904.