THUMBS UP to fulfillment of a long-ago promise made to residents of a predominantly African American neighborhood. A 1941 deed discovered several years ago in a Lewisburg file merged two parcels of land – one owned by the town and the other by a council formed to promote the “welfare and interest” of Greenbrier County’s Black youth. The resulting park along Feamster Road was dedicated in the early 1970s as Dorie Miller Park – named for an American Black man who was hailed for his heroic actions aboard ship during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. But only five acres of the approximately 10-acre property described in the deed ever were devoted to parkland. With community encouragement, the city is now working on a strategy to eventually restore all of the property to parkland.
THUMBS UP and thanks to Operation Underdog’s raising $5,000, The Women’s Resource Center now has a kennel at its family shelter. The kennel will give area pets a safe, clean place to stay while their families are at the women’s shelter to start a new life and to stay safe from violence. Many shelters do not have the means to house companion animals and many survivors are left facing the difficult decision to either leave their pets behind or remain in the abusive environment, the crisis animal rescue group Red Rover reports. “Sadly, many survivors stay in abusive homes for fear of subjecting their animals to continued abuse, if left behind,” the Red Rover website reported. An estimated one in three women and one in four men experience some form of domestic abuse over the course of their lives.
THUMBS UP to a 2015 Woodrow Wilson High School graduate being awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal by the U.S. Air Force. Senior Airman Alisa Strickland was presented the medal on Friday for her service while stationed at Presidio of Monterrey (Calif.) Army Garrison between Dec. 12 and Friday. She managed three academic databases that host information for over 300 joint service students, daily accountability and over 23,000 grades, validating academic progress through three language programs from 48 to 64 weeks long. She also augmented a Defense Institute program to enable speaking examinations, saving time for linguistic teachers to offer training to students.