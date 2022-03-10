To an announcement by Gov. Jim Justice of the approval of over $8.3 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants. The funds are destined for 29 improvement projects in 21 counties across West Virginia. These grants help towns and cities improve their network of recreational trails, biking/walking paths, sidewalks, and more, by either building from scratch or enhancing what they already have through various types of projects. The program provides millions to help make cities and towns easier to get around as well as make trails even more appealing and accessible, the governor noted.
To Raleigh County schools that will be getting $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan as part of the latest round of the Emergency Connectivity Fund, according to a press release from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. The funding is distributed through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and will be used to help schools and libraries purchase laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections for students, staff and library visitors. To date, West Virginia has received more than $39 million from the fund.
To WV Can’t Wait for awarding Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) and Jean Evansmore as two of its 40 Hometown Heroes. Each of the 40 Hometown Heroes was selected by a committee of volunteer leaders from around the state and that came from a pool of more than 115 nominations. The committee used three criteria for selecting each of the Heros: the lives that they changed in their communities, the courage they showed in standing up to the rich and powerful, and the willingness to be led by people who are normally “kept out, put down, or criminalized.” In addition to a $2000 award, Heroes receive free on-going leadership training and coaching, access to mental health and safety services, and a network of other like-minded individuals.
To Woodrow Wilson High School Freshman class President Ram Asaithambi along with Vice President Thomas Spencer, who have started a campaign to raise $10,000 in order to add a new bridge and overlook as well as new flora and plants to the new wetlands area located near the front of the school where a pond was located for many years. Adding trails and pathways around the wetlands is also being discussed. So far, they have raised over $1,000 after receiving $750 from Beckley Cardiology, $100 from the Beckley Rotary Club and $250 from local radio station J104. Donations can be sent to 400 Stanaford Road, Beckley, WV 25801, with the memo “The WWHS Wetland Project.”