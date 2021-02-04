To Chief Deputy Clerk Cecilia “Sally” Chapman who, today, is spending her last day of 31 years of service to Raleigh County. Chapman will be retiring at the end of her shift and plans to focus on serving her church, Beckley Praise Church, which her husband Paul Chapman pastors. Given all the pressures on the clerk’s office and the adjustments that the pandemdic demanded in an election year, from a postponed and rescheduled primary right through to a contentious general election in November, we are sure Sally is ready to pursue a passion a little closer to home.
To a grant recently awarded by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection that will pay for planning, design and construction work toward the extension of the Meadow River Rail Trail into Rainelle. The $1.85 million grant came from the DEP’s Abandoned Mines and Land Division in response to an application written by project coordinator Matt Ford on behalf of Greenbrier County. Creation of the hiking, biking and horseback riding trail is a joint project undertaken by Fayette and Greenbrier counties. The trail also figures into a regional effort to create a trail system that will connect Beckley to Richwood.
To City Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Gray Baker for bringing the interactive exhibit “Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails” to the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia. The exhibit was created by Minnesota Children’s Museum and inspired by the popular children’s series on PBS KIDS. The exhibit is STEM-focused (Science Technology, Engineering and Math) and seeks to engage children, ages 2 through 7 years, and families in foundational skills that foster STEM literacy through playful learning experiences. The exhibit incorporates foundational STEM practices that encourage thinking mathematically, making comparisons, experimenting to solve problems using a variety of methods and tools, thinking creatively and reflecting on actions and results. Sounds like a smart idea to us.