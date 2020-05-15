THUMBS UP to the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau that teamed up with FASTSIGNS of Beckley to show support for essential workers in Fayette County. The organization has yard signs for sale that indicate backing of the county’s essential workers. There are four designs, with photos, prices and a description of the program on the chamber’s Facebook page. A portion of the sales will be used to purchase gift certificates from local businesses to give to the essential workers. Those considered essential include hospital staff, police, fire, EMS, grocery store workers, mail couriers and trash collectors.
THUMBS UP to the West Virginia Air National Guard for honoring front line COVID-19 health care and first responders with a flyover of hospitals as part of the Department of the Air Force’s Operation American Resolve. WVANG airmen and women flew a C-17 out of the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg and a C-130 out of the 130th Airlift Wing in Charleston, flying over nearly 40 hospitals across the state. The flyovers were a part of a nationwide salute to those supporting COVID-19 response efforts and served as vital training for both 167th AW and 130th AW pilots and aeromedical evacuation crews. These flights were conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers.
THUMBS UP to Dominion Energy’s strong track record for safety resulting in seven of the company’s gas businesses receiving the American Gas Association’s highest awards for safety performance in 2019 including Dominion Energy West Virginia. Locally, Dominion West Virginia’s 200 employees received top honors in the medium or large distribution category, achieving the lowest rate of employees with days away, restricted or transferred due to injury.
THUMBS UP to the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre for being one of 20 small businesses chosen to receive a free underwriting package from West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB) through the second round of the network’s Small Business Offer. The sponsorship package allows each business eight announcements per week. These will be aired during different broadcasts to ensure the message reaches as many people as possible. Other small businesses that were selected include Pies & Pints’ Fayetteville, Morgantown and Charleston locations, Edith’s Specialty Store in Lewisburg and Beckley Pediatrics.