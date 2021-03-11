To Crab Orchard resident Kathleen Bishop, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Bishop was born in 1921 in Kimball to Floyd and Pearl Richards. And although Bishop made sure her four children had a fun life – because she said they “wasn’t kids but one time” – she stayed busy with work as well, keeping up the home and tending to a large garden. Though the extended family couldn’t be there to celebrate with her on March 3, friends and family filled the house with flowers and more than 100 cards. A small family gathering took place March 6. Her children also hung a banner, wishing her a “Happy Birthday,” on her front porch, where she likes to “sun” on warm days.
To the West Virginia Humanities Council, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, which serves West Virginia through grants and direct programs in the humanities. The Humanities Council budgets over $800,000 for grants and programs each year. A variety of grants are offered to nonprofit organizations that support educational programming. Minigrants of $1,500 or less in this region included:
λ Campbell Flannagan Murrell House Museum, “Black History in Summers County West Virginia,” exhibit.
λ Fayette County Historical Society, “Coal Valley Hospital,” video documentary.
λ The Richwood Area Chamber of Commerce, “Unlocking the Stories of How the Timber Industry Helped Build Richwood,” exhibit (Nicholas County).
To the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, which directed $5.6 million to airports across West Virginia to provide economic relief and combat the spread of Covid-19. Awards for regional airports included:
λ Yeager Airport – $2,085,178
λ Greenbrier Valley Airport – $1,007,122
λ Mercer County Airport – $23,000
λ Raleigh Co. Memorial Airport – $23,000
To a $1.5 million federal grant that will help set up an emergency loan fund for businesses in West Virginia affected by the pandemic. The grant was awarded to National Capital Investment Fund Inc. in Charles Town and came from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, a news release from Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin said. The money will help the group launch an Emergency Response Loan Fund and expand technical assistance services for struggling businesses.
To a double dose of economic development news this week conerning downtown Beckley. The Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the City of Beckley and New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) to convince remote workers that Beckley would be an ideal place to take up residence. The remote recruitment effort is a piece in the redevelopment plans for downtown Beckley announced at Tuesday night’s council meeting. A survey has been commissioned by NRGRDA on the redevelopment of downtown. The plan will identify walkability from the West Virginia University Institute of Technology campus, identify buildings that should be torn down rather than rehabilitated, identify potential housing and residences downtown and address the specific interests of some developers in existing store fronts.