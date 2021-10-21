To a trio of local wrestling coaches who will be presented the Lifetime Service to Wrestling award by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Randy Daniel, Brian Miluk and Wayne Yonkelowitz will be recognized at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.
To West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore in presenting the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department with a check for $19,098. The money came from the auction of weapons that were confiscated during drug arrests or, for whatever reason, could not be returned to the owners.
To Eddie Torrico for being awarded the Collaborative Partner of the Year by the West Virginia Adult Education Association for his efforts in working with the Adult Education and SPOKES program during these challenging times of the Covid-19 virus.
To Legal Services Corp. awarding more than $400,000 to Legal Aid of West Virginia to help low-income residents who have legal problems. The funding will support and expand pro bono efforts and partnerships for low-income West Virginians who have civil legal issues.
To the record-setting pumpkin at this year’s North Carolina State Fair. Chris Rodebaugh of Lewisburg set a record with a 1,965.5-pound pumpkin. That’s short of the world record of 2,703 pounds set by Stefano Cutrupi of Italy.