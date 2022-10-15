While the state’s controlling political leadership – Republicans all – continued their petulant little intraparty squabbles over Amendment 2, which, if passed, would give the Legislature the ability to cut taxes to the overwhelming benefit of rich folks, the brainiac bean counters at West Virginia University presented their five-year economic forecast in Charleston this past Wednesday. Guess what? They are still pounding the same old drum. The state has a workforce participation rate of 55 percent, a slight improvement in recent years but still lagging all other states and, the economists say, a major obstacle to future economic prosperity.
Which means, of course, that our political leadership, as the state’s budget surplus was ballooning to $1.3 billion, was not fixing much of anything fundamental to providing even a temporary lift to the economy let alone establishing a solid base upon which to build and grow. And yet they had the resources at their finger tips. What they lacked was an imagination.
And that, sadly, is only going to stifle any efforts to push the state forward into the 21st century.
This Legislature, as bad as any, has consistently turned away from issues they know must be addressed – like education, like public health, like climate change, like a coal industry in decline, like drug overdose deaths that totaled 1,487 in March of 2022, 522 more than two years earlier. But, hey, they did pass a draconian abortion ban that is convincing young people, especially young women, to take their college degrees, their skills, their talents, their smarts and head to more lifestyle-friendly states without the repressive social and political agendas that treat them as less than equals, that say they must be stripped of their own reproductive freedoms, that say a whole roomful of guys are better suited to make those decisions for her.
West Virginia’s population has declined by nearly 73,000 since 2012. Population losses are expected to be smaller in magnitude going forward, the new forecast says, but there will be losses, more deaths, fewer college graduates staying home or moving in and – oh, the irony – fewer babies being born.
The Legislature’s policy-making is not helping. Just the opposite.
As such, as the state’s population continues to decline, so, too, will the state’s “going to” college rate and the percent of adults who hold a college degree.
And you say you want to build a prosperous economy that lifts all boats?
Ain’t happening with those numbers.
The economic study clearly states that economic development strategies should focus on ways to improve health outcomes, lower drug abuse, and advance educational and vocational training opportunities to make West Virginia’s workforce more attractive to potential businesses.
Is that what the Legislature is up to?
No. No, it is not. And yet, the budget surpluses are piling up.
Right here, right now, policy could be written and put in place to provide investments in the workforce, in public education, in the people of West Virginia, shoring up the economic foundational cracks spreading beneath our feet.
If this Legislature got its head screwed on right and did something for the people of this state and their economic future, downward pointing trendlines could be adjusted, flattened out and reversed.
But, no. Do not hold your breath. These guys are most interested in harnessing power for themselves and denying your rights rather than building prosperity for the general welfare.
