This land called America was founded on Judeo-Christian values by those who had fled England and the religious persecution they were being held under. This America was established by the Word of God (Bible), which speaks of truth and what is right in the sight of God.
People lived with good morals, integrity, and sound character. Scripture was honored by all who chose to live by its dictates and it was preached by preachers who believed it was the truth and the only truth. It is true that righteousness exalts a nation.
When a nation or a person stops doing what God's Word tells them to do, then God will remove His blessings. We still have "In God We Trust" on our currency and we still can recite "One Nation Under God" in some places as we salute the American flag. One's hand is still placed on the Bible for some public offices upon being installed into office. There is still Scripture carved on some of the government buildings in Washington, DC for all to see. So, why is God being removed when He has blessed this nation beyond measure for many years?
We, as the church, need to get back to what God's Word says. We need to repent and come back to God's will in our lives. We need to be salt and light to this world that is coming under darkness. If salt loses its saltiness, it is no longer effective. If our light does not shine brightly, the darkness comes in and tries to take over.
Forgiveness and healing are needed in America. The church needs to come alive and be active to let people know that Jesus is the only answer to all this negative, unruly, immoral, self-centered, violent behavior that is becoming more and more rampant everywhere.
Our very foundation of America is being shaken, and by casting God and all that represents Him out, soon we will see greater devastation come upon this nation than we are seeing now.
Sandy Dupree
Union
