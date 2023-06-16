My father, Jack Milton Cain, left an incomplete accounting of his life when he passed a dozen years ago. A card-carrying member of the Greatest Generation, he did not talk much about himself or his life. So while there is much I know about my dad, there’s much that I do not.
I know that he was born just ahead of the Great Depression and disliked his middle name. And I know that he and his younger sister were inconveniences to the lifestyles of both his parents who led morally suspect lives and ended up divorced. I know that during those uncomfortable and difficult years he was shuttled between his grandparents’ home out on the farm where, one day, he would eventually raise his own family, and a tidy house with a front porch at the top of Main Street in town, the home of his great-aunt – Aunt Ada, as everyone in Bagley called her.
My dad often said that he was named for Capt. Jack Jordan, an ancestor on Grandma Edith’s side of the family, who served in the Union Army. By various accounts, including my dad’s, Capt. Jack lost an arm in the Civil War. Doing a little genealogy work a couple of decades ago, I found Capt. Jack and then family lineage back to the Revolutionary War.
My dad fought his own battles.
He was never on friendly terms with his father and they rarely spoke or acknowledged one another’s existence even though they lived in the same small and lonely farm town next to a sea of corn and soybeans that stretched to a distant horizon. It wasn’t until I was in high school that I was informed that Everett Cain, a guy whom I had known for years as just another regular Bagley guy, was my grandfather.
I thought my Dad wanted out. Eager to join the ranks of local boys fighting the forces of fascism overseas, Dad enlisted in the Navy when he was 16 and, immediately after high school at the age of 17, headed for basic training at Naval Station Great Lakes just north of Chicago. Eight weeks later, he shipped out for the Pacific Theater.
I know all of that from Mom, but I do not know if Dad took a train or a bus to Chicago or why that matters to me now, only that I would like to know. I live for details, for finishing a sentence and rounding out whole paragraphs. This was years before Interstate 80 paved a way from coast to coast for farm boys to make an escape to the big city. I am a story teller, so, yes, I would like to know what roads he and other enlistees traveled together, how much time they spent in transit, how many stops they made along the way and what they were thinking about.
How many dollars did Dad have in his pockets?
And when he returned from the war, why did he leave college a couple of years into his studies – pre-med, he told us. Yes, he got his girlfriend pregnant, but he was on the GI Bill, all expenses paid, family or not.
Why go back to the farm? Back to the same town where his father lived?
But that is what he did, building a life from scratch beginning in an impossibly small five-room, one-story farm house, painted white, with an outhouse to the side in a small yard cut out of a cornfield.
Here is something else I know about my dad. He did not attend my college graduation because it was in the heart of planting season – and I accepted that for I knew that he never shirked his responsibilities and, on the farm, he most always had work to attend to, especially when he was running 200 head of cattle during the winter.
And there is this: My dad did not show up for my wedding because I was marrying a Black woman.
Time, I thought, would get the better of him, turn his thinking around. Well, at least I was hopeful. And that is what my mother-in-law told me, too. Jack Cain was, after all, a smart guy, well read. And sure enough, a couple of years later, just after the first of our three babies was born, he and Mom paid a visit. We two boys played pool, talked and drank beers. In the ambient afternoon light of a small and quiet tavern, he apologized and handed me a check. “For your wedding,” he said.
I wish he would have hung around longer. He made it to 85 and change. Once the cancer had spread to his bones, he chose hospice. He was going out on his terms. There would be no radiation. No chemotherapy.
Understood.
But I have some nagging questions that only a dad, my Dad, can answer.
