On my screen, there appeared a video of a young girl. She was probably around my age. For a second, her face was expressionless. But she was sitting there at her kitchen table, papers all around her. She was filing her taxes, so she wasn’t living the most thrilling moment of her life. But then, her dad starts speaking to her. He was telling her how much she owed in taxes.
In that moment, she was no longer expressionless. In fact, her face displayed a range of emotions, from disbelief to panic.
But in the background of the video, one can hear her dad reminding her that it’ll be all right and that she can always file for an extension.
Then, it reminded me that this is a holiday that we all must partake in, no matter our background or beliefs. In one time of our life or another, we will find ourselves surrounded by tax papers while we’re seated at the kitchen table. We might be frustrated, excited or neutral, but it’s a holiday we all celebrate. And if it were fun, it’d almost be inspirational.
But at least it did remind me to file mine.
April. It’s a great time of the year that brings heavy rain and an occasional snow. It’s also when the most adored holiday comes knocking at the door. No, it isn’t Easter.
It’s Tax Day, of course.
It’s that time of the year when one scrams to find all the documents that organizations did or didn’t send in the mail. Because it did arrive in the mail, right? Or maybe it’s tucked away in a safe spot that no one can recall.
It’s that time of the year when one gains the confidence to attempt to file taxes themselves. Because what’s a few numbers? Taxes are just like playing a matching game, right? Yet, the confidence only lasts a few seconds. From there, it’s nothing but chaos, confused faces and a few harsh words toward whoever made this rule.
But unlike any other holiday, it’s a time when one could get in serious trouble for procrastinating too long. Didn’t buy a Christmas gift in time? No worries, there’s always online shopping. Didn’t file taxes on time? Yes, well, at least everyone is afraid of that.
The first years of filing taxes seem easy. It’s so easy, one might even wonder why everyone else is acting like they’ve gone mad. But after a few more years, it progressively becomes more difficult. More vocabulary and slang get thrown around. There are more files. More boxes to check. There are credits here and there and credits that aren’t even available.
And does any human without an accounting degree even know what a credit truly is? Sure, we know what it can do, but that might be it. Honestly, it just sounds like the rules of a board game.
And next year, and the year after, this holiday will come again. Then, kitchen tables across the states will be filled with files and a few tears.
It’s a tradition.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.