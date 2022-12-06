While “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas” aired softly across the radio, I paused to think what a white Christmas means to me.
We have fallen prey to holiday traditions and get hyped up with parties, dinners, gift exchanges, and draining activities that take our focus off the reason for the season: Jesus.
We cannot know the beauty of Christmas without knowing the ugliness of Christmas, which is sin and separation from God. Romans 3:23 states, “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.”
The ugliness is the the reason for the beauty. It was the Savior’s atoning sacrifice that made holy that Bethlehem night that God and men would be reconciled; so men wouldn’t perish.
The greatest gift ever was God’s love, wrapped in a manger. (John 3:16) The King of Heaven had a feeding trough for a bed. A stable held something in it bigger than the whole world. Each of us is an Innkeeper who decides if we’ll make room for Jesus to enter within.
The beauty of Christmas is that Christ came to cure sin’s ugliness and darkness and free us from sin’s penalty. Sin is defiling, defiant and damns souls to hell. Sin breaks hearts, destroys families, corrupts governments and brings down nations. Because of Satan and sin there is pain, tears, diseases, sickness, fear, addictions, anxiety, wars, earthquakes, famines, murders and ultimately death. We evade truth with fantasized programs and marketed products of a man in a red suit. Santa Claus isn’t coming to town but Jesus is.
Christmas isn’t about presents, it’s about God’s presence. Without Christ in the heart, one will not find Christmas under a tree. Christmas is about redemption, forgiveness and salvation. The messiah born in Bethlehem is the savior crucified at Calvary. Without Christ, Christmas is just a hollow day. Angels announced his coming. The star revealed the place. Wise men and shepherds sought the babe who brought us God’s amazing grace.
“I’m dreaming of a white Christmas” that God’s indescribable perfect gift will be unwrapped in hearts this season bringing you peace, hope, joy and love.
Evangeline Stover
Shady Spring
