Think about the joy of giving

I want to give a big THANK YOU from me and the United Way of Southern West Virginia to Wayne and Diana Bennett of Beckley. We received a check from them along with a wonderful note from them helping us remember why we do what we do to help those in our community that are less fortunate and need our help.
Their note complimented the recent Wonderland of Trees as one of the best yet and complimented the staff on remaining unflappable in working to attain our $900,000 campaign goal – a goal that might seem insurmountable in southern West Virginia. They pointed out that the over 40 agencies supported by the United Way of Southern West Virginia will certainly appreciate this commitment and dedication to the campaign goal.
As every past campaign chair can attest, writing this weekly article can sometimes seem a daunting task, always thinking how can I inspire people to give to our United Way that is so important to so many people. I think we all are worried that these articles are not being read and having the positive impact we all hope they will have. Receiving a note like the one we got from Wayne and Diana Bennett last week, which complimented the entertaining and informative weekly articles, gives me inspiration and hope. I also appreciate the numerous comments from people I run into mentioning the articles. I hope they help point out the great needs in our community for a hand up to people in need.
At this time of the year, when things get so hectic and can sometimes feel overwhelming, I want you to think about how good it feels to give. Think of the joy you can give a child who needs a pair of shoes; a senior citizen that only gets a hot meal and companionship when they receive meals delivered by one of our United Way agency partners, the Raleigh County Commission on Aging; a mother and her children that receive support in leaving an abusive relationship; and the list goes on and on. The dollars you give to the United Way of Southern West Virginia support over 40 partner agencies along with providing our own community impact initiatives of the 2-1-1 Information and Referral Hotline, Healthy Grandfamilies Program, Equal Footing Shoe Program, Anti-Hunger Campaign, Reading Programs, and Child Enrichment Programs. I have seen first hand the challenges facing our community and the creative, innovative way the United Way and our partner agencies address these challenges. I have also been blessed to see the joy in the faces of the people receiving this support.
As I have said before, the United Way campaign is about more that just raising money for a good cause. It is about being not only the fundraisers but also the hand-raisers and game-changers. It is about raising our hands to not only lead the fight, but also to reach out to the people that need our help and hope.
I want you to think of a time you have done something that helped a family member, a friend, or a total stranger. Think about the look of joy and thankfulness on that person’s face and think about the joy it gave you in helping them. Your donation to United Way does just that over and over again.
At this joyous time of the year, please reach into your hearts and think about the Joy of Giving, just as Wayne and Diana Bennett did. No gift is too small. You can pledge conveniently and securely online at www.unitewayswv.org or by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative. You may also mail your contribution today to United Way of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
I hope this Holiday Season you experience the wonderful Joy of Giving!
Nancy Kissinger is this year’s
United Way Campaign chair.