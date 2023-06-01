Each day, this country has been put through crisis after crises for the last three years.
Where are our leaders? No one seems concerned. We put the president, senators and congressmen in office to make good decisions for this country.
We have sorely been let down about keeping our country safe and secure.
Our citizens are put in danger along open borders, with massive groups of illegals in the millions. Citizens never know what they will encounter. Criminals, sex offenders, drugs and drug dealers, gangs or terrorists that may harm them or their families.
We have protestors out daily complaining and downing America. They want to display their victimhood, not their self esteem, not their pride, condemning anyone who defends themselves as racist. We have half of the criminal element in society out on alternative incarceration. What can you do for me? You owe me.
We have the unstable, the mentally ill out on the streets taking lives, instead of getting the help of doctors, care facilities and medication. No, our leaders are too busy asking what weapon they used. They never think of the criminal or the ill person that does the harm.
How much of our country are we willing to surrender, leaving excessive debt and waste for the next generation to pay.
No one has self worth or dignity of working. They have generational welfare to rely on. They don’t want to use their skills or seek a full education.
We can’t even count on a fair and transparent Department of Justice, attorney general or FBI to turn over crucial important information to our courts.
Carole Williams
Shady Spring
