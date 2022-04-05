In what light does authoritarianism look appealing? What picture captures its allure?
Is it the news photograph of 6-year-old Vlad Tanyuk, hands stuffed deep into his winter coat pockets, eyes all puffy, as he stands near the grave of his mother who died of starvation as a result of a war that Russian President Vladimir Putin is prosecuting against an otherwise peaceful people? The mother’s burial place, in the courtyard of the family home, is outlined by a loose line of bricks, stacked on their sides, and marked by a simple cross made of two sticks wrapped with a short strand of white cloth.
Does that front the autocrat’s marketing brochure?
Or maybe it is the unsettling picture of the hand of a corpse sticking out of a mass grave on the outskirts of Kyiv, home to some 3 million souls, the seventh-most populous city in Europe.
Or maybe it is a grisly scene in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, where streets, buildings and yards are littered with corpses, beaten and burned, left out in the open for days or hastily buried, many of them, their hands tied behind their backs, shot at close range, execution style.
One picture that moved across the wires this week was of a woman walking a serpentine trail between burned-out shells of tanks, crippled lines of a heavy armored column, finding her pathway through dark and cluttered ruins. Is that the fear the autocrat wants to spread?
Or maybe here, in a house, the tyrant’s fever dream culminates in the twisted and bloody body of a young man who had been shot to death, now lying in the basement entrance. At least four other bodies lay scattered in the street, the detritus of war, one with an eye gouged out, apparently by a bullet.
These are the pictures we, the entire world, are seeing, photographs that accompany and help frame the story of what is happening on the ground in a fight that Russia cannot win. Putin and, by extension, any wannabe autocrats – even here in the U.S. – are being exposed for just how cruel and criminally deranged they are, bent by equal measures of ignorance and arrogance, men and women who pump their fists in company of chauvinism, xenophobia and racism, desperate little people who want to seize the wheel of power and never let go.
Take a look at the photographs and read the reports out of Bucha, where Russian butchers, stopped in their advance and now retreating out of a war footing that they could not hold, not even with their superior armaments, reportedly executed innocent civilians. Because why not.
Here is another scene, as reported by The Associated Press, of one blackened body, arms raised in supplication, begging, the face contorted in a scream. The skull of another had a bullet hole in the left temple. The small, blackened foot of a child could be seen in the mess of charred bodies piled together.
These are the pictures that are moving across the wires for editors to review and post online and print, to share the horrors of this hell brought to us all by authoritarian reality.
From Ukraine, what is being shared with the world are thousands of indelible, haunting and profound images, not of a great military battle or conquest, but simply of the utter destruction of ordinary lives.
In Mariupol, the Russians bombed a movie theater that had been sheltering up to a thousand residents of the besieged city.
In the same city, a Russian airstrike targeted, hit and devastated a maternity hospital, killing three, injuring 17.
Clearly, the soulless authoritarian did not mind putting the most vulnerable in harm’s way – babies, children, pregnant women, and those already suffering from illness and disease, and health workers risking their own lives to save lives, were all fair game in a lunatic’s attempted land grab.
And in Bucha? It is a suburb, a community – not a city center, not a seat of government or military installation.
The pictures I see create a collage of unconscionable cruelty, a construct that shows a Russian madman working to subjugate by the most brutal means possible a free and independent people, a soverign nation, a people whose independence he has never accepted, whose cry for freedom he can no longer repress.
But there is one more photo that sticks in my memory, too. Putin, in Moscow, isolated in a world of nearly 8 billion people, all by himself at one end of a long table. No friends. No allies. Alone.
The deep irony – whether Putin sees this or not – is that NATO is now stronger, that the liberation of Ukraine is certain if not distant, and that the West, and not Russia, will be there to help restore its democracy and to rebuild its economy and its institutions, its movie theaters and maternity wards, its grand boulevards of life.
And Putin, the authoritarian, will have no one to blame but himself. This was his war of choice and it will, quite possibly, be his undoing.
Frame that.