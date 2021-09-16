For the first time in years, the working class might be valuing their time and life more than ever. Sometimes, that means quitting a job and starting a new one.
In fact, 4 million people quit their jobs in April, according to the Labor Department. The NPR reported that in normal times, this would be a sign of a good economy. Yet, we know that isn’t the case.
Earlier this year, a journalist from the Washington Post found that there were 1.7 million fewer jobs in hospitality industry than there was before the pandemic. So it is no wonder that no matter where one looks, every restaurant is understaffed.
Walk up to some store or restaurant fronts and welcome signs address the staffing issue. Even better, a big corporate business might even advertise the pay to be $8 and change. But what they don’t understand is that we’re living in an employee’s world where they are calling the shots. This time, people are seeing the value of their time, happiness and family life weighed against, well, that change. So, in a world of many listings, they can afford to be a little choosey.
Countless times, young folks going for interviews for industry jobs are rejecting the employment offer because the company wouldn’t budge on the wage. There are even people who are constantly scanning the endless job listings while on the clock of their current job, not that that is a new phenomenon, just to see what might be out there and to see if they can get better benefits or wages elsewhere.
Call it comparison employment shopping.
Yet, people aren’t just leaving their job in restaurants and stores. They’re also leaving their jobs behind in the medical field in search of another. Some are even calling this a mass health-care exodus. A report by Medscape said that one in five clinicians has considered quitting ta job due to the pandemic. Another study by Vivian found that four in 10 nurses had considered leaving their position this year. The reasons range from mental health and in some places, pay.
It’s a strange time, yet it’s encouraging to see others stand for what they’d like out of their employer.
Maybe this crazy time has shown people how important their time is, and if they’re using it in a way that would benefit them. Maybe they’re burnt out. Maybe they’re tired. However, this might be a time where we see some things in the workplace changing for the good.
It might not look the best right now, but it’s looking to be a great place for those who are looking for something better. At some point, companies are going to have to give employees what they deserve. Whether that be tomorrow or years from now, things will have to change – because there is a new boss in town.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.