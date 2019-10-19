Grace – not her real name – was a normal teenager. She had a high school sweetheart and big dreams for the future. She had a determination that made everyone stop and take notice.
Around 5 a.m., she would rub sleep from her eyes, roll out of bed and drowsily put on her clothes. Then, off to school she went. That was a typical morning.
At school, she did work and took tests. But when she got home, she took another test that would change her life.
It came back positive. Two lines. Two heartbeats, one her own. One shocked teenage girl.
Then, at that point, Grace knew that being a normal teenager was no longer an option. Still, all she wanted was to be a good mom.
Some months later, she was carrying a green-eyed baby girl, all wrapped in a blanket. Her boyfriend still by her side. Determined to make a good life.
Soon, Grace was wearing a white dress, holding flowers, her husband’s hand and, now, the fingers of two babies. The girl, and now a newborn boy.
The family of four seemed to be a young, happy family. In every picture, everyone wore a big, fat grin. I knew that their story would be one of those cute, happy ones they told their grandkids. It had to be.
Suddenly, the tides began to rise. The fridge was looking bare and diapers were expensive. Grace twiddled her thumbs, her heart pounding and mind racing. She was lost.
After a while, the family tried to do anything to stick together and make it work. It seemed like with each lingering second, the cabinets were under stocked and days were growing longer. She knew that the only way to feed her babies and have them clean was to steal.
So, she did. She stole.
And for a while, Grace thought everything was going to be fine. At least for a few days, her babies’ bellies were full and her mind could rest.
It was a cry for help. If she had been caught, maybe someone would have listened. Maybe someone would have given her advice.
She just wanted to be a good mom.
Young, high school girls who get pregnant before they turn 18 have a difficult time finding a good job. Only 41 percent of those girls graduate from high school, according to a study by Schuyler Center for Analysis and Advocacy. If no one is there in suppport, pushing them through, then getting a job is hard. To top it all off, finding one that helps feed four mouths is even harder.
So, what’s next?
It would be easier for them to let someone else raise the babies. It would be easier to ask for help. What if Grace admitted that she couldn’t balance it? What if it never happened?
I think that everyone knows that some things are easier said than done.
Those are her babies, her life.
So, are all people who steal bad? I think that we forget that many people are struggling to find their balance, still learning how to walk through a major life change.
Some people, like Grace, are just trying to live.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.