The year of 2023 is upon us. People who choose to live here and those who come here should show America the respect it deserves for what it offers you.
In life, we all have choices even when circumstances may change them: those who choose a life of crime and those who choose to stay on drugs when help is offered; those who choose to make life changes or choices, but want others to abandon theirs; those who choose a country for safety or security but instead try to change it.
We see people who have chosen to be offended by everything. They want to whittle to change or abolish what they presume offends them.
Whether it is our history or what they presume as founding traditional values, they want to change it to accommodate how they want to live. They don’t want any accountability for bad choices they make, no matter the harm.
They want those who came before us to fade away and just change, wiping away our history, our values, our traditions. Put the Constitution and the Bill of Rights in the background and make radical choices.
America has adapted to many choices of the people who live here. You don’t wipe out the language, the values of others to accommodate your life choices. The country, or its people, is not the judgment you should worry about.
This country cannot sustain radical changes. It deserves the respect and the laws that make us safe. No other country offers that.
People who live here have become common place and want to whittle away at what America stands for. They may regret it when other countries invade.
Carole Wiliams
Shady Spring
