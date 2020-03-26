People are scared right now. I get it. Scared in a way I’ve not seen in my lifetime. All most of us have to compare it to is 9/11. But that was sudden, isolated, and distant with a quickly identified enemy. This has been a gradual, global threat but with its effects hitting close to home. An invisible and potential deadly threat to our health and our economy.
I don’t mind telling you that I also find this scary. I can tell you what I am not scared about: I am not scared that no matter what happens and how bad things get that we won’t get through it. I am not scared people won’t rise to the occasion and that when they understand what is needed will do the right thing. What I am not scared of is that we won’t stand together even though we are apart to take care of our neighbors, co-workers and small businesses. We have already seen this, and I am not scared that the tougher it gets, the more of this you will not see. West Virginians are tough. We have to be. West Virginians are good because we are and choose to be.
People are hurting right now – emotionally and financially. In the days and weeks ahead, this will increase, and the pain will become more physically present with the first of eventually many reported cases and, tragically at some point, a death due to covid 19 in Raleigh County. We need to prepare ourselves for that.
There is no stopping this thing at this point. That is the truth. We can’t stop it but we can slow it down, and that is how in great part we beat it. That is also the truth.
We beat this thing first and foremost by being apart. Separation slows the transmission and spread of the contagion. Keep your distance from one another and avoid places where there are people. Keep your hands to yourself away from your face and surfaces that others touch. Stay at home. Stay at home particularly if you are sick. Cover your nose and mouth if you cough or sneeze. Wash and sanitize your hands and the things your hands touch. We can all do these things.
When we do these things, we don’t just protect ourselves and our families, friends and community, we protect those who don’t have the option to stay home – our health care workers, EMS personnel, first responders, fire and police. We protect those who can’t stay home and work so we have food to eat and heat and light in our homes and other essential services.
We can do this. We can do these things.
We will get through this. We will get through this if we do our part. We will get through this together but for a little while it is best we do it apart.
Mick Bates represents Raleigh County in the House of Delegates