The time to cut state taxes is now. The legislature needs to do its job and pass historic tax relief for the average citizen. My understanding is West Virginia is one of the few states that has not passed some sort of relief since 2021. If we have record surpluses and revenue, why are we not returning some of these dollars to hardworking taxpayers? The people of southern West Virginia feel like they are being taxed to death. On top of that, inflation has caused everyday household goods, such as eggs, to skyrocket. I am not sure how much longer West Virginians can continue to survive in this environment without relief. I encourage our lawmakers to work with Governor Jim Justice on finding a solution that puts money back in the pockets of hardworking citizens. We cannot squander this opportunity for once-in-a-generation tax cuts.
Kase Poling
Beckley
Commented
