Back in the fall of 1963, under the chill of the Cold War, I was taught – along with kids all across the country – how to duck under a standard American school desk for protection just in case Soviet nuclear bombs started falling from the sky. And, in those anxious times, on the brink of World War III with U.S. warships circling Cuba for 13 days, that seemed like a plausible scenario.
Not until years later, after we all had more fully embraced the powers of critical thinking, did we come to realize what a preposterous notion that was – that a school desk was the perfect defense against nuclear annihilation.
It is also fair to assume, as we did as those years rolled along, that western Iowa, buried in corn fields, cows and chickens, was not going to be a strategic first strike military target if such war games were to be played by those operating in protective bunkers carved out of granite mountains.
Thankfully, we did not find out.
Well, here we are some 60 years later and school administrators are still running drills on how to survive an attack – active shooter drills, they are called – with the threat coming from the neighborhood kid with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle, not some tyrant possessing nuclear warheads, thousands of miles away on the other side of the world.
And, yes, these drills have been going on awhile – ever since Columbine in 1999 where two troubled Colorado kids shot up the local high school, killing 12 students and one teacher before taking their own lives in the school library.
The local police were slow to enter the school that day and were heavily criticized for not intervening during the shooting. And that led to the introduction of what would become known as immediate action rapid deployment (IARD) tactic, which is used in active-shooter situations.
You can discuss among yourselves whether any of that and subsequent training for students and staff has worked, but what is not up for debate is that school shootings have become part and parcel with American culture. According to research by The Washington Post, there were more school shootings in 2022 – 46 – than in any year since 1999. The number had been climbing in recent years, averaging about 11 through 2017, but never more than 16. And then 2018 happened with 30 shootings and then 27 the following year. After Covid closed many schools in 2020, thus reducing targets of opportunity, the shootings jumped to 42 in 2021 and 46 last year when the kids returned to classrooms.
Across all such incidents, The Post found that at least 199 children, educators and other people were killed, and another 428 have been injured.
I found no estimate of how many kids were in schools – and thus traumatized for life – in all of those incidents when the active shooter alarm went off. But the individual stories of terror are as unnerving as you might expect, including one, according to Post reporting, where a 14-year-old boy held a revolver to a girl’s chest and asked her whether she was “ready to die.” He pulled the trigger, the bullet grazing her hand.
Is anyone surprised that student mental health is worsening? That test scores even before Covid were on the decline? During the 2020–2021 school year, according to a Healthy Minds Study, more than 60 percent of college students met the criteria for at least one mental health problem. How much of that can be assigned to the violence that the children are trained to expect through those active shooter drills in what is now their new normal of regular programming?
And now, a year after a gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, a state lawmaker has introduced a bill that would offer annual training to elementary school children on how to tie tourniquets or pack bleeding wounds during mass-casualty incidents.
This is happening in Texas, a state that in recent years has loosened laws restricting access to firearms even as gun violence is on a definitive upswing across the country.
It all kind of makes me want to curl up and hide – beneath a trusty old 1960s-era school desk.
Oddly enough, life was a lot simpler then.
