I find myself shaking my head a lot these days – and looking to get out of the house more, even in the cold, even at night, even in the rain and mist, to go for long walks to clear the head of all the stormy dark clouds of frustration.
Seems like there has been lots of rain of late. Have you noticed?
It is easy to fall in love with West Virginia, as I have. And, as many are proving, a little too uncomplicated to walk away. Yes, the vistas and scenery on simple drives can be breathtaking and drop dead beautiful – if you can ignore the abject poverty that manifests itself in abandoned properties and broken-down houses, in yards littered with busted and rusted vehicles. Yes, all is good if you can ignore the fact there are children, many children, who go to bed hungry every night.
Did you know that 70 percent of school children in West Virginia are eligible for reduced priced lunches? Did you know, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that West Virginia saw 1,485 drug overdose deaths from March 2021 to March 2022, and held the dubious distinction of having the nation’s highest overdose death rate? And did you know that the number of OD deaths was double the body bag count of 2015?
Did you know that there are more than 1,500 teaching positions in our public schools filled by unqualified teachers and more than 1,000 staff vacancies at state prisons?
Did you know that West Virginia’s population has declined by approximately 76,000 residents since 2012? And that natural declines in the population, as projected by some pretty smart bean counters in business and economics at West Virginia University, will continue and likely grow larger in the coming years?
Those experts say positive shocks to the economy are essential to encourage in-migration and reduce the severity of natural population decline.
They also say that economic development strategies should focus on ways to improve health outcomes, lower drug abuse and advance educational and vocational training opportunities to make West Virginia’s workforce more attractive to potential businesses.
Speaking of which, did you know that the state’s workforce participation rate is 55 percent – badly lagging the national average and ahead of only Mississippi in the U.S.?
All of this, of course, is an indictment, in part, of failed economic policy and of misplaced priorities with the legislative and executive branches of state government.
If we cannot care for our children, as parents and as a government, and Lord knows we are proving daily that we are losing a pitched battle on so many fronts, then West Virginia will not have much of a pretty future.
If the state cannot invest in people so that they can be clean and sober and trained and educated and ready to join the workforce, then there is not much of an economy that you can build on the back of a population that stays home.
If the state continues to take away lifestyle choices, people will look for their preferred lifestyle elsewhere.
If our legislators, our elected representatives, think that allowing guns into our schools and onto our college campuses, limiting conversations about race and slavery and our nation’s history, having all curriculum posted on a website and engraving the front of every school with the words “In God We Trust,” if they think that any piece of that will fix education, well, they just are not up for the task. History will show that the moment was too big for them. While they are taking the political culture wars into the state’s public schools, they are wasting the opportunity to set things straight.
The state has more than $1.3 billion in surplus dollars. And at the same time, students are struggling with their reading and math scores, which are, like so many other matters in this drop dead beautiful state, abysmal.
So I wonder, as I go walking in the West Virginia rain, if not now, when?
