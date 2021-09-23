Gabby Petito. If her name rings a bell, you’ve probably watched television, read your local newspaper, went online or had a conversation with someone in the past week.
Her name reminds us all of a tragedy and an ongoing investigation. Her remains were found at a Wyoming national park where she disappeared months after she set out on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend who has gone missing back hom in Florida. The drama is unfolding before our eyes, a story being told in real time around the globe. Her name is one that is widely known if not universally so.
Thanks to social media, Petito’s case caught the interest of the public. Maybe it’s because the public saw themselves or their daughters in her. Maybe it’s because there seemed to have a clear suspect. Her story could have even become popular across the internet because of how much she had documented on social media about her life. No matter the why, the case blew up on social media and national news.
Because of the push and outrage that seemed to come from the public and the media, she was found and her family was able to have a little bit of closure – if there is such a thing. And now, because of the widespread facination with such a story, investigators probably feel the pressure to find out what happened.
A lot of families aren’t as lucky to have the same coverage for or interest in their loved ones. You can walk into Walmart and see black and white photos of missing people taped to the wall, all who have families hoping that someone knows something, a break in the case, a new lead – no matter how much time has passed. In 2018, the National Crime Information Center reported that over 600,000 missing persons cases were filed in the country. It’s a devastating reality.
Gabby’s story is a powerful reminder of how important it is for the media to report these cases within their community or region so that other families might have the same closure. It seemed like the entire nation wanted to help bring her home. It was a touching sight.
It’s not the job of the media to go out and find missing people. Those in media aren’t trained for that. Most have no forensic or science background, nor have the funding to do such things. But what they are trained to do is to listen and report.
Then sometimes they are trained to shine a light on those who have may not have done their job – or did the deed themselves. It’s the job of the media to tell the story and share the developments, the updates. Maybe the public cares. Maybe they don’t. Maybe it’s not what they wanted. Maybe they’re angry with how it’s being reported. In news, it’s rare to have all readers and viewers agree with the coverage, no matter the topic.
It’s not the job of the media to solve a crime, though sometimes that is the end result of an investigative reporter. At the very least, the media does have a responsibility to share facts with the public, no matter how gruesome or invasive a story may be.
Yet, know we see how powerful the tools of media and social media can be. And we know there are time when that can be leveraged for good.
Maybe, it can help others, too.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.