I want to say kudos to Ms. Stover for her letter of June 11 (“Democrats concocting stories to defeat Trump,” The Readers Respond). She was spot on about all the points she mentioned. I applaud her courage, intelligence and wisdom. She sees what’s going on in our country and what is going to happen if it continues. She’s willing to speak the truth.
There’s a very wise man I know who has said that there are three kinds of people in the world – fighters, those who support the fighters, and those who do nothing. We need more of the former, and Ms. Stover is one.
One point I’d like to add: To quote from a recent article by Cal Thomas, “Politicians (then) seek to outbid each other to prove their ‘compassion’ and the debt grows with no endpoint. Massive debt has contributed to the collapse of great empires and superpowers in the past and there is no guarantee the U.S. will escape a similar fate if we don’t change our ways and expectations.”
Nuff said
Sallie Richmond
Beckley