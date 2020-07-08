I love West Virginia’s fresh air. I don’t love it under my mask and I’m sure few do. And now we face a mandatory face mask order as coronavirus cases get higher and the second wave hits America. Worse than wearing a mask and having to smell that not-so-fresh air is the number of family businesses that had to close, not knowing if they’ll survive long enough to reopen. When West Virginia started its reopening, I was hopeful that coronavirus would become part of the past, but it seems like that is still very far in the future.
I do want to take this opportunity to thank Congresswoman Carol Miller for all the work she has put in to help West Virginia families through these challenging times.
But lately I have wondered if the United States could have done more to stop this virus before it hit our shores. Could the U.S. have invested more toward aiding other countries contain the virus more effectively? Letting every country fend for itself clearly did not contain the virus. In retrospect, we all know better, so the U.S. probably could not have done more to combat the coronavirus. But we must learn our lesson and work toward stopping pandemics before they shut down America’s economy.
Our country is one of the most powerful nations in the world and when it comes to international health security, the United States has a critical leadership role to fill. Pandemics don’t stop for borders or bullets. But they will stop (or at least slow) when effective strategies are implemented globally. Let’s learn our lesson.
Stephanie Muertter
Lester