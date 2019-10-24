In a recent article, a reader criticized President Trump for trying to put our country back on the right track.
Trump brings a fresh perspective to politics. He is rough on the edges, but he calls it as he sees it.
With Obama, we had 8 years of a progressive views – everything should be free, so why work? Let’s take religion out of our schools, now our children have nothing to base their moral standards on.
Our country was founded on hard work. Profit drove our economy. I know mistakes were made, but our country made it work and we are still a good country. What Trump brings to the table is common sense. A wall is necessary to control the influx of immigrants. Without controls, immigrants would flood our school systems, bringing down the quality of our education and increasing our welfare rolls. Immigrants must bring something with them to benefit our country. It’s not a free ride.
At times, oppressed people can enter, but it would be on a need-to-need basis.
I am also one of those old white alpha dogs, but I know if I am not smart enough to do the job, I would step aside for a more qualified person. Try this one in today’s world. My basis is my life experience, because I can see the difference from then to now. There was little crime, no drugs and everything seemed to run smoothly. Any president elected was supported by the people, but now this is not the case. Essentially, our country has lost its way and needs to get back onto the right track where each person is judged on his or her merit.
Robert Morgan
Daniels