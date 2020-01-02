Why aren’t our churches filled today like they used to be? People can make all kinds of excuses. They can do everything on Sunday but attend church. They can go visiting, go to ball games, mow their grass, go fishing, clean house, do anything but go hear God’s word.
More parents need to take their children to Sunday School and church and attend church, also. We would have a better society. No one can have an excuse that there isn’t a church near where they live. We should be glad that we live in a country where we can go to church, where we can study God’s word and worship together with our brothers and sisters in Christ.
The Bible tells us in Hebrew 10:25 – “Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.” We need to go to church while we can. Some day we may not have the privilege and we will wish we had.
For so many, Sunday is just like any other day. For me Sunday is different, a day set aside to go to church and a day of rest.
For many businesses, all they think about is making another dollar. More places of business need to be like Hobby Lobby and Chick-fil-A – to be closed on Sundays.
Ball games are packed, shopping malls are full, there is a crowd at the movies. People have time and the desire to go everywhere but to church.
Let’s start he New Year out by going to church and inviting someone to come to church.
Betty Toney
Beckley