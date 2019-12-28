As Moses asked Pharaoh to let his people go, we are asking LGBTQ to let the foster children go to families that are Christian based or at least morally, that they would have a chance to live a life that would give them a better opportunity to live a good moral life and also to let them hear the word of God and possibly be saved.
Mat. 19:14 - Jesus said, suffer the little children and forbid them not to come unto me, for of such is the kingdom of Heaven.
The children would have a better stable life with families other than LGBTQ because of possible embarrassment from their friends and other people.
If these young people continue to live with the LGBTQ, what chance are they going to have in living a normal life?
This nation was based on Christian principles and we are losing those principles every day because of LGBTQ and other cults.
If foster children continue to live with LGBTQ, there are some who even commit suicide because they cannot handle the situations.
A couple of years ago, one of the local TV stations interviewed several young people and they said they did not need God in their lives.
So parents and grandparents, we have a more and greater responsibility of teaching our children that LGBTQ and other cults are not the way to live. John 14:16: Jesus said I am the way, the truth, and the life.
LGBTQ, you still have an opportunity to say yes to Jesus before it’s too late.
LGBTQ, let our children go.
Jay Mitchell
Beckley