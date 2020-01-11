In reference to David Williams’ letter “Shame on the fake Christians who blame the victim” published Jan 1. Your caustic remarks to a letter written by Jay Mitchell (“To LGBTQ: Let the children go”) are so typical of those who hate Christians because they hate the truth. The immediate response is name calling, degrading comments, etc., not obviously realizing they are describing their very own character.
Perhaps a thorough reading of the Scriptures will reveal to all those who are so determined to pursue an immoral lifestyle exactly how God feels about this choice. I suggest reading the first chapter of the book of Romans, which is found in the New Testament. Also perhaps listening to the low social media and the constant overexaggeration and false reporting has infiltrated your mind to the point of believing whatever you hear and never bothering to research to see where maybe the truth might reside.
End times are here, folks, for us who are Bible believing Christians whether any of those who are not want to believe this truth or not. Prophecy is being met according to Scripture and your letter is just one more confirmation of the hatred being spewed across the world for us Christians. One more suggestion: Perhaps a thorough reading of the book of Revelation will clarify your understanding of where we are currently, which you will find as the last book of the New Testament.
Sandy Dupree
Union