Driving through the Redbrush on May 4, I saw five campaign signs: one for “Spanky” Francis; one for Ron Booker and three for Tomi Peck. Is it because candidates think we don’t vote?
There are about six candidates running for mayor. None of them has mentioned unsolved murders as a campaign issue. Solving those murders is more important than any other “campaign issue.”
When Rob Rappold was elected mayor, he said he wanted to make the citizens of Beckley feel safe. Do you feel safe with drug houses, and prostitutes patrolling South Fayette Street to Second Street? A man’s word is his bond.
Why was a new police precinct built when the precincts in East Beckley and East Park aren’t used? What happened to community policing?
I spoke to Lonnie Christian and Jeff McPeake in or about 2015, I think, and Christian told me the police were getting funds to patrol the Redbrush. Wasn’t that what they were supposed to be doing in the first place? The police do not patrol the Redbrush on a regular basis.
Would the police allow “dope houses” in Maxwell Hill? How about prostitutes? Do the police patrol Woodlawn Avenue?
Remember Ron Booker arguing with Ann Worley? I called Booker about a dog problem and called him when mine and about 15 more of his constituents’ windows were broken. He told me to call the police. He doesn’t have sense enough to speak, but needs my vote (or maybe not).
What has Janine Bullock done for the 5th Ward? I’m not talking about the “Talented Tenth” – the entire 5th Ward.
A friend of mine was telling me there are drug houses in the 5th Ward. It goes without saying, a black politician has to have a ruthless, no nonsense approach to crime, not a disdain for their constituents. Their (politricksters) minds are still shackled by the chains of slavery.
“You deep in this game but you got the rules missing”. 2Pac
Adib Aqeel
Beckley