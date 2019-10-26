A boy with no name lived with his brothers and sisters in Pine Grove Hollow. Oh yes, he had parents but they don’t matter because they were mean. And more suitable he thought for Halloween. Perhaps as scarecrows.
Bad, bad boy, this boy that thought so little of his parents. But they were mean, lived in a small house isolated from neighbors. Actually only yards away, but yards are the same as miles when they never visited or seemed not to care what went on.
All day long this boy imagined the trees spoke intimately to him. They walked around and danced on wild moonless nights. He had no dog or cat and so they were his only playmates. They taught him magical things like how to be silent and sneak up on people. How to scare the living daylights out of them. No cowboys and Indians, no cops and robbers either. Just pure screams of delight when some lost child ran away with horrible memories that could last a lifetime.
Now these woods had a secret. A dark strange one that the trees would not even tell that boy. He begged and he pleaded – to no end. They simply would not tell him.
One night, the eve before Halloween, this boy thought he dreamt he overheard a cluster of Pines whispering. “No,” said the tallest, “let’s wait till the boy sees what has been done.”
The others leaned over in a conspiratorial manner and all said, “When he comes, when he comes, when dark dreams roam these Appalachian hills, then he will live the nightmare. The nightmare only he can imagine. Yes! Yes! Only he is worthy!” And having said that they scattered and resumed the appearance of normal trees. A poet said trees are gods but what did he know?
So Halloween came and his parents, brothers and sisters were all dead. With an ax he went to chop down the now hated trees for murdering his family. The tallest said, “See the dried blood on that ax? You are the only monster in this land. You are the fiend that fulfilled a wish. Now do what you must.”
So the boy with no name went from house to house, chopping off arms, feet and heads and putting them in a sack. And the moral, you may ask, is, dear readers: Look in a mirror. There you will find both Angel and Monster.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville