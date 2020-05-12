It is impossible for God to lie. Every word of God has and will happen.
Since the beginning, God has warned mankind of judgment for disobedience to his laws.
Whether by war, famine, plaques or natural disasters, he doesn’t cause it, but he allows it to bring man to repentance and to fear him.
We say he’s in control, so he’s the only one to stop it. With man it is impossible, but not with God.
Mankind in heart is not going forward but backwards to the time of Noah, when they were so wicked God had to destroy them.
With this plaque and those still to come, our only hope is to turn to The Living God in repentance and in what his son, Jesus Christ, did for mankind in faith, that he gave his body and blood for our sins.
David Robinson
Beckley