The disgusting way the Trump impeachment was implemented is proof the swamp must be drained. This partisan, mob-driven witch hunt should never happen again.
How do we do this? Well, as citizens, we must demand term limits on the 2020 ballot. The House of Representatives should not be a nursing home for the criminally insane. Most of this nonsense was started by the older swamp creatures. If we have term limits, new swamp creatures would only have two terms to annoy freedom-loving Americans with their Marxist nonsense. Many of these people have been in office for decades, and have done little or nothing for the American people. If we have term limits, many of these clowns would be have to pack their bags and leave D.C.
It would be so nice to rid our government of people who have never read the Constitution or a science book. Just my opinion, and food for thought.
God Bless America and Donald Trump!
Kevin Pegram
Jonben