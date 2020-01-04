Concerning the church in Texas defending itself with concealed carry weapons during the recent shooting: Of course the video circulating is disturbing and would be as well had it been a school or perhaps a hospital. However, had the gunman the opportunity to line them all up and shoot them execution style, I imagine it would’ve been a much more disturbing sight. The same people who cast false guilt upon gun owners are often the same folks who somehow feel it less condemning to bludgeon a bad guy to death with a ball bat than to simply pull a trigger from a distance in exchange for saving lives.
Look, I hate it all, I promise you I do, and from a pastor’s standpoint I agree it’s painful to even imagine such things, much more actually seeing them happen right before our eyes. However, we must be prepared in any case to embrace the world around us as wisely and as prudently as possible regardless of the circumstance.
Think about this for a moment: Long before I was a pastor while serving as a U.S. paratrooper in the military, my job was to assist and cover chaplains in primarily forward areas with armed protection, considering they were noncombatants. Even back then the U.S. government felt its mission was essential to protect Christian chaplains in the Middle East that they’d confidentially issue me (in addition to my rifle) an M60 machine gun, Beretta 9mm, individual cases of arc, smoke and frag grenades, multiple cases of additional ammo, and “case sensitive rules of engagement” simply for the added security of all subjects transported in my Hummer. My point to all this is that protecting men and women of God in such a way isn’t always pretty, but this has been going on for a long time everywhere else in the world while Americans have long since been taking our peace, safety and liberties for granted.This is exactly why we’re fighting terrorism all over the world at this very moment.
Pastor Scott Lester
Crab Orchard