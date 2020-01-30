If we are honest – impeachment is another way to play politics.
Honestly, the opposition has been trying since Day One to impeach our latest elected president – this loud mouth, egotistical, self-righteous man, who is getting positive things accomplished.
Mind you, I am neither Republican nor Democrat. I feel both parties have stuck it to us over the last 50 years. We no longer have statesmen or women. They all have an agenda. They have spent three years trying to remove an elected official. By the way, the House promised proof the president conspired with Russia to steal the election. Remember? Rep. Adam Schiff told us he had proof. Haven’t seen it yet.
Think quietly to yourself, and be honest, then say right or wrong. It seems to me the Democratic Party has spent the last three years trying to impeach a president for a phone call six months ago.
Now, the House wants the Senate to call more witnesses. They want the jurors to state their case for them. That’s not quite the way it works. Like him. Dislike him. He deserves honest treatment.
Lots of pressing issues could’ve been addressed, yet they have chosen to fight someone who has made positive economic change we needed.
Be done with it and see what Americans decide in November.
T. Duane Lewis
Beckley