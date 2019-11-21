Not long ago it was common practice to say private citizens could never afford to launch a spacecraft. It took NASA, ESA or some other big government sponsored agency to accomplish space flight. They were wrong. Not some day, but already.
On 25 June, 2019, Light Sail Z launched to space aboard a space X Falcon Heavy rocket. One week, later the Planetary Society’s Cube sat deployed. Three weeks later, Light Sail Z, the first controlled solar sail flight by light occurred. It is scheduled to reenter earth’s atmosphere in approximately 1 year.
On board Light Sail Z, is a mini DCD containing a planetary society member roster (including my own name), a list of kickstarter backers and names and images from the Society’s Selfies to space campaign.
To build, to launch and operate these two spacecrafts it took 10 years, $7 million, donors numbering 49,426 from 109 countries. The majority of these funders came from the good old U.S. of A.
You’ve got to love it when a plan comes together. But the hits keep coming. Planetvac, a Planetary Society member funded technology that simplifies the process of collecting samples from other worlds, has been chosen for a possible moon flight. NASA selected Planetvac and 11 other science and technology payloads to join its Commercial Lunar Payload Services program, for robotic missions (a series of three moonshots) for 2021 and 2022.
Imagine, the missions NASA could do with solar sail technology. Beautiful when dreams become realities.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville