“America leads the world in shocks.” – Gil Scott-Heron
Are we really shocked anymore when we hear about police murdering innocent Black people and there is no reciprocity?
We Blacks are always shocked at our position, our subordination, our mistreatment, our dependency on the police, who in many cases care little about us.
If there were a price to pay by police officers who commit these acts, maybe they would exercise more restraint before they fire their guns. If they were required to have personal malpractice insurance, like doctors and lawyers, not paid for by the municipality, but by themselves, or if court awards were paid from police department budgets, maybe there would be fewer killings.
The bottom line is that these police officers do not see Blacks as humans. They have a psychopathic racial personality, as evidenced by: their disregard for the rights of Blacks; violence; being unfeeling; inability to accept blame; killing Blacks without any guilt.
George Floyd, Ahmaud Arberry, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, Alton Sterling, Philando Castile.
“I feared for my life.” “He ran.” “He fit the description.” “He resisted.” “He didn’t comply.”
“Our hearts go out to the families.” “Our prayers and thoughts are with the families.” “RIP.” “He could have been my son.”
“These acts are inhumane,” “barbaric,” “uncivilized,” “animalistic,” “depraved,” “heinous,” “horrific,” “terrible.”
People are “outraged,” “disgusted,” “irate,” “sickened,” “hurt,” “dismayed,” “angry.”
The vast majority of problems Black people face in this country can be solved by the utilization of economic power. Economics run this country. The lack of economic power results in weakness and subordination.We need to leverage reciprocity from businesses and politicians.
The problems we face with systemic racism will never be solved until we the people wield our power with our dollars and our votes.
The “shock” necessary to prompt politicians to appropriately respond to our needs must be felt by politicians rather than us. That shock must be one that reverberates throughout corporate boardrooms, the halls of Congress and 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Adib Aqeel
Beckley