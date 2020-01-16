Shame on those fake Christians who would blame the victim
Society is so dysfunctional from cell phone paralysis, alcohol – the true “Gateway Drug” to all addiction in young adults and teens – is ignored. Ninety percent of recovering addicts, who are all young adults, admit to regular alcohol consumption as a teen. This points to a teen addiction genesis ignored again this legislative session.
The remaining 10 percent not emanating from teen alcohol abuse were exposed to prescription opioids in C-section, ER, sport injury, wisdom tooth extraction, and numerous other “first exposures” which are always low-dose single encounters “over prescribed” and never followed up on.
Even the 7-day limit in Senate Bill 273 becomes “standard medical procedure,” and over prescribing according to Germany, which never attacked patients or physicians, and have one-tenth the overdose deaths and no opioid addiction disaster as the United States.
The 2020 Legislative Lookahead articles outline another year ignoring alcohol drinking age and addiction prevention in favor of overdose prevention and addiction recovery, which accepts addiction as a given.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail article, “Lawmakers Remain Focused on Addiction,” January 5, mentioned the word “prevention” only once in passing, with no proposals. The focus is only overdose.
For the love of not losing another generation to addiction, demand Charleston Police Department and Huntington Police Department to provide regular monthly reports on the exact type (specifically the scourge, opioids) and quantity of all drugs seized in drug arrests, statistics kept for sentencing requirements at trials. When you know what drugs are being diverted in real-time to illicit use and inevitable overdose, then focus a response.
I was told over two years ago by a policeman at a gas station, “There are no prescription opioids on the streets.”
The police report on diverted drugs is critical, because drug problems are localized and change with the arrest of a single major illegal drug dealer. Whereas, the Legislature uses a two-year-old Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) autopsy report summary to know what drugs are diverted.
The most common autopsy testing problem is heroin’s false positive as prescription morphine, falsely amplifying prescription opioid’s impacts more than the CDC has already admitted to intentionally doing.
The Legislature has again ceded to self-anointed Drug Tsar Patrick Morrisey, who opened all medical databases to law enforcement in order to restrict opioid prescribing.
Last Monday he urged “better pill tracking,” even knowing 51 percent reductions over the past six years led to yearly records in overdose deaths. Overdose death rates are inversely proportional to prescription opioid rates, because one has nothing to do with the other since January 1, 2015, when the West Virginia Pain Clinic Licensing Act took effect closing a dozen pain clinics. Ninety percent of future addicts still go directly from excessive alcohol consumption to street drugs, and the other 10 percent were ignored as well.
Stop forcing legitimate pain patients into suffering and dying alone in our beds or street drug replacement of legitimate pain treatment and start “addiction prevention” just in case other citizens are tired of this cataclysm claiming the lives of their children and disabled former friends.
Douglas Hughes
Logan