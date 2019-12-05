Each of us has things that are important to our sense of morality. When something offends it, we can try to understand and perhaps justify it or just let it go. But, sometimes, when it goes against something that is an important value, those things become very difficult to do.
As a young teenager, an older uncle told family members a lie about me and my mother. It bothered me. Some believed him, though he had the reputation of being a liar. That experience became a very important life lesson to me. As a result, honesty is my number one value.
I, along with many cousins, was raised “over in the hollow” in Hilltop by my grandparents and my aunt. Granddaddy had said the city is no place to raise a child.
In this large extended family with many words of wisdom, I recall hearing my grandfather saying “a man’s word is his bond.” He stuttered sometimes and didn’t talk much. Just said what needed to be heard. I heard that and figured out what it meant.
Since coming back to West Virginia, with both surprise and dismay, I learned many were not taught that lesson. I finally realized I was living in a different culture. You see, that situation is considered “the norm.” You are not expected to mean what you say. It’s called being “nice.”
I still can’t wrap my head around such thinking. Recently, I decided to call it what it is, a lie. Then accept the startled reactions. And that sticks in my craw.
I, like many others, am heavily involved in working in a movement to make life better for us all in West Virginia by becoming involved in supporting West Virginia candidates who subscribe to a set of principles that make us responsible for what happens in government. A candidate pledge is signed. I want to believe that each candidate who has signed and those that will sign, remember my granddaddy’s words….”A man/woman’s word is their bond.” I’ve had a lot of experiences where folks lied and I’m filled up. I don’t want you in my craw.
Jean Evansmore
Mount Hope