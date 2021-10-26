Dear Senator Manchin,
I am the granddaughter of Lester E. Pipkin, founder of Appalachian Bible College in Bradley. I am also the granddaughter of Thurman Alderman, a coal miner from Beaver. My grandfather Alderman worked in the New River coal mines in the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s. He was a father of six children, and his body endured the impact of coal mining: a broken back, crushed foot, black lung and debilitating arthritis.
Both of my grandfathers wholeheartedly celebrated and loved the natural wonder and beauty of West Virginia. They shared it with me as the beauty of God’s creation.
I am asking that you reconsider blocking President Biden’s climate plan. I understand that you are representing some of your constituents, but I beg you to understand that coal puts lives, families, communities and the environment at risk. Coal should not be the only source of decent income in West Virginia. In order for this planet to be a sustainable and safe place to live we need to not only stop what we are doing, we need to find ways of reversing the damage.
Long after you and I are gone the people of West Virginia and the United States will carry on. Future generations will need a world with clean drinking water and clean air. We must do all we can to reverse climate change now. We cannot wait.
Please honor my grandparents, future generations, and West Virginia by keeping it safe, healthy, wild and wonderful.
Shannon Pipkin Savage
Los Osos, CA